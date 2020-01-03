TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) VP Sells $223,468.68 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) VP Edward Griese sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $223,468.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,785.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward Griese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Edward Griese sold 2,261 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $122,727.08.

TNET stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,800. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Berenberg Bank began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

