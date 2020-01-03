Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Critical Review

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tripadvisor and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 4 8 6 0 2.11 Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10

Tripadvisor currently has a consensus price target of $44.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.73%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $50.22, suggesting a potential upside of 47.24%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor 7.44% 9.18% 5.93% Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tripadvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tripadvisor and Health Catalyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.62 billion 2.61 $113.00 million $1.05 28.82 Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Health Catalyst on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 730 million reviews and opinions on 8.1 million places comprising 1.3 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 875,000 rental properties; 4.9 million restaurants; and 1.0 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

