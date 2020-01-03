Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 3,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $113,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,453,000 after acquiring an additional 72,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 313,783 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 445,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.