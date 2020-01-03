TRON Achieves Market Capitalization of $898.09 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. TRON has a total market cap of $898.09 million and $1.11 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Cryptomate, Mercatox and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, WazirX, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Cryptomate, Liqui, Huobi, CoinBene, Coinnest, Neraex, DDEX, BitForex, Rfinex, Bitfinex, Hotbit, CoinEx, DigiFinex, YoBit, Coinrail, IDCM, Gate.io, IDAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OpenLedger DEX, Fatbtc, Zebpay, Coindeal, Livecoin, Allcoin, OEX, Braziliex, Bitbns, CoinFalcon, Bithumb, Exrates, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, CoinTiger, Sistemkoin, CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin, Ovis, OTCBTC, HitBTC, LBank, BitFlip, ChaoEX, Exmo, RightBTC, Upbit, Koinex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bibox, OKEx, Tokenomy, Tidex, Liquid, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Kryptono and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.