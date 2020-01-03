Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Tronox stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Tronox has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Tronox’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth about $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 73.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

