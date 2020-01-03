TrueChain Market Capitalization Hits $17.04 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. TrueChain has a total market cap of $17.04 million and $9.23 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002896 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX, Bithumb and OKEx. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, CoinBene, ZB.COM, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

