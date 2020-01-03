TrueFeedBack Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $694,774.00 and $111,445.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

