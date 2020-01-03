TrueFlip Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $8,794.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

