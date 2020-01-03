TrueFlip (TFL) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00004126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $29,840.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.01434698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

