TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013670 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. TrueUSD has a market cap of $153.70 million and $264.32 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 152,833,995 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Upbit, Kuna, WazirX, IDEX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Koinex, Binance, HitBTC, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Zebpay and HBUS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.