TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Tops $180,542.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 204% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 181.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $180,542.00 and $1,407.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022022 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003695 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.02432629 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

