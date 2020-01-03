Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report sales of $104.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $105.46 million. Trupanion reported sales of $82.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $383.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.10 million to $383.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $464.76 million, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $471.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $89,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,563,702.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $838,505 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.1% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 165.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 286,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 414,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,208.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

