Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,208.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone purchased 10,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $838,505. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 165.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 286,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trupanion by 145.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 145,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $4,142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100,432 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Trupanion by 78.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 99,023 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

