TrustVerse (TRV) Achieves Market Cap of $3.49 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $409,441.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.76 or 0.05911212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030130 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,565,728 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

