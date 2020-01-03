TTC (TTC) Market Cap Hits $8.64 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. TTC has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $36,106.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.05905829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 841,503,310 coins and its circulating supply is 384,478,154 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bibox, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

