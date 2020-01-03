Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tullow Oil earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

TUWLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TUWLF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.