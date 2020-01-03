TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

TUWOY opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.26. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

