Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.13.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

TRQ opened at $0.75 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 87,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 97,862 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

