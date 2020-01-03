TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $603,177.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 62,379,348,760 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

