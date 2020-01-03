TV-TWO (TTV) Market Capitalization Hits $202,959.00

TV-TWO (CURRENCY:TTV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One TV-TWO token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, TV-TWO has traded up 128.9% against the U.S. dollar. TV-TWO has a total market capitalization of $202,959.00 and approximately $332.00 worth of TV-TWO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00187000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01353543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00120873 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TV-TWO

TV-TWO launched on December 22nd, 2017. TV-TWO’s total supply is 611,666,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,090,078 tokens. TV-TWO’s official message board is medium.com/tvtwocom. TV-TWO’s official Twitter account is @tvtwocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. TV-TWO’s official website is tv-two.com.

Buying and Selling TV-TWO

TV-TWO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TV-TWO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TV-TWO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TV-TWO using one of the exchanges listed above.

