Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $58,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $763,220.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,283,718 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Twilio by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 235,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,135. Twilio has a 12 month low of $80.13 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

