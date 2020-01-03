Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRWH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twin River Worldwide by 3,889.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after buying an additional 1,474,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twin River Worldwide by 1,224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 759,178 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,819,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,242,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twin River Worldwide stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.19. 159,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

