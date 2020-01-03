Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a daily sentiment score of -1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. 10,229,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,735,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $56,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,993 shares of company stock worth $2,550,605. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

