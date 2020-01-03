Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,712. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.27 and a 1 year high of $306.40.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. Insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

