U Network Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $72,833.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, HADAX, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

