Ubcoin Market Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (UBC)

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Ubcoin Market has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ubcoin Market token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including COSS, IDEX and LATOKEN. Ubcoin Market has a market cap of $329,259.00 and approximately $4,447.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubcoin Market alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00049794 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00335154 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002994 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Ubcoin Market Profile

UBC is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en. The official message board for Ubcoin Market is medium.com/@ubcoin.

Ubcoin Market Token Trading

Ubcoin Market can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubcoin Market should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubcoin Market using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubcoin Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubcoin Market and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.