Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,261,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $37,525,076.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,259,764.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,530,823 shares of company stock worth $1,781,693,875 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

