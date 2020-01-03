Ubex (UBEX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Ubex has a market cap of $1.31 million and $893,961.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.52 or 0.05865996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030051 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hotbit, IDEX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Bilaxy, BitForex, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

