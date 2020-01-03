UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) Insider Alison Hill Purchases 3,339 Shares

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) insider Alison Hill bought 3,339 shares of UIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,447.67 ($11,112.43).

Shares of LON UTL opened at GBX 253 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $218.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.29. UIL Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.46).

Get UIL alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. UIL’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.