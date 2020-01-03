Ultiledger Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Ultiledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $15.76 million and $1.03 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,967,996 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

