Ultimate Secure Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $163,881.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $163,881.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

