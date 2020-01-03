Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.09 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $57,961.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,304.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.24 or 0.02948074 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00585144 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

