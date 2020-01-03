Unibright Price Hits $0.0169 on Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $136,434.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Liquid. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

