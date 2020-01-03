UNICORN Token (UNI) Market Cap Tops $426,588.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $426,588.00 and approximately $22,177.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000458 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

