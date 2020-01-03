Unify Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,070.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Unify has a market cap of $83,682.00 and $2,070.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unify has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00573368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010930 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

