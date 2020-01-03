Unikoin Gold (UKG) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Unikoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $678.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX, OKEx and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,847,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official website is unikrn.com.

Unikoin Gold Token Trading

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, Radar Relay, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

