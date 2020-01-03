Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 69,103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 62.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 79.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $132.17 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

