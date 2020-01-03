United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hovde Group lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in United Community Banks by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

