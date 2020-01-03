United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.04%.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 27,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

