United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

UTX opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day moving average is $137.55. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $153.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.