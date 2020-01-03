United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Position Decreased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,392,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,355 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

NYSE:UTX opened at $153.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.55. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

