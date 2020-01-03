Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,601. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 102,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

