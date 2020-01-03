Universa (UTNP) Hits Market Cap of $4.79 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. Universa has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $1,836.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Universa has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.