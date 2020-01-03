UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $755,703.00 and $4.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, C2CX, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

