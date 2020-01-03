Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

NYSE UHS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.00. 70,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.75. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $115.70 and a 1-year high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 362 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

