Unobtanium Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $1,152.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $43.34 or 0.00590965 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.44 or 0.03005810 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000528 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000420 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,501 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

