UOS Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $374.00 (UOS)

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. UOS Network has a total market capitalization of $10,047.00 and approximately $374.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UOS Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UOS Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,331.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.66 or 0.03036798 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00588323 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000686 BTC.

About UOS Network

UOS Network (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,541,013 tokens. UOS Network’s official website is uos.network. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.