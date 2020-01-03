Upfiring Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,364.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $326,753.00 and $9,364.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00186158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.01353149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120722 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, RightBTC, YoBit, COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.