Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

UPWK opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,690. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $8,493,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth $273,000. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

