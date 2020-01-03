Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded to Hold at Guggenheim

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UPWK. Citigroup lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. First Analysis assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Upwork stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.27. Upwork has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $702,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,025 shares of company stock worth $1,478,690. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Upwork by 349.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 4,184.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

